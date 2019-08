The Dish: Barbecue Chicken

The Wine: Zinfandel

If you’re serving chicken slathered in barbecue sauce, you want a bold wine with some ripe, juicy red fruit and a little spice. Syrah will work, but zinfandel is your top pick. Two excellent options are Dry Creek Vineyard Heritage Vines Zinfandel ($26, store.drycreekvineyard.com) and The Prisoner Saldo Zinfandel ($32, theprisonerwinecompany.com).