The Dish: Fried Chicken

The Wine: Sparkling

If you’re already shaking your head—too manly for bubbles?—just try it before you knock it. You’ll be glad you did. You want a wine with some mouth-cleansing acid and effervescence to knock down the aftertaste of your salty, deliciously fatty fried chicken. Champagne is great but pricey. You could always grab a cheap prosecco. Two awesome, adventurous options are Division Wine’s Yama American Sparkling Wine ($23, divisionwineco.com) and Fitz-Ritter Riesling Sekt ($23, vivino.com).