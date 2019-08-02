The Dish: Grilled Chicken

The Wine: Chardonnay

You could serve just about any wine with a simply seasoned grilled chicken breast. But chardonnay—especially one aged in oak—is a great choice. The rich flavors play well with the smokiness of your grilled bird. Bonterra Chardonnay ($14, bonterra.com) is an affordable choice. A step up in price and quality is Frank Family Vineyard’s Carneros Chardonnay ($38, frankfamilyvineyards.com) and Cakebread’s Napa Valley Chardonnay ($39, cakebread.com).