The Dish: Oven-Roasted or Rotisserie Chicken

The Wine: Pinot Noir

Heavier, bolder reds will smother your chicken’s flavor. But the combination of fruit and acid in a well-made pinot noir will pump up and complement your bird’s flavors. “My all-time favorite wine and food paring is my wife’s roast chicken on a Sunday night with a bottle of pinot noir,” says chef Brian Streeter, culinary director at Napa Valley’s Cakebread Cellars. Look for pinot noirs from Oregon’s Willamette Valley. Like a good French Burgundy—but for a fraction of the cost—these wines are subtle and complex, and the ideal mate for roasted or rotisserie chicken. Two good ones are Yamhill Estate Pinot Noir ($22, yamhill.com) and Anne Amie Vineyards Winemaker’s Select Pinot Noir ($28, anneamie.com).