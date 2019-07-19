Bold Blends

Blended red wines—those made with a mix of different grapes—are nothing new. Many of the most famous wines in the world, including those of France’s Bordeaux region, are blends. But there was a time when a lot of wine drinkers in the U.S. eschewed blended wines in favor of bottles that highlighted a single grape. No more. Red blends now comprise a big chunk of the American wine market. While some are forgettable, the good ones are outstanding—and many are perfect partners for steak. Adobe Road Redline ($35, adoberoadwines.com) and Tank Garage Winery’s Too Much to Dream ($45, tankgaragewinery.com) are excellent. If it’s a special occasion—or you’re rich—Gamble Family Vineyard’s Paramount Red ($89, wine.com) and Shafer’s TD9 ($65, totalwine.com) are jaw-droppers.