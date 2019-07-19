Cabernet Franc

If your cut of meat is on the fatty side—like a ribeye—cabernet franc is a great choice, Zuccardi says. Cab franc’s bright fruit and mouth-watering acid can help clear your mouth of all that rich fat. This variety tends to fly under the radar. (It normally turns up only in blended wines.) But done right, it’s a stunner on its own. Philippe Alliet Chinon Cabernet Franc ($25, wine.com) is excellent for the price, and so is Dr. Konstantin Frank Cabernet Franc ($20, drfrankwines.com). A step up in quality, but also in price, are Potomac Point Cabernet Franc ($43, potomacpointwinery.com) and Ehlers Estate Cabernet Franc ($65, ehlersestate.com).