Cabernet Sauvignon

We didn’t want to kick off this list with the obvious choice. But cabernet sauvignon is always a great pick when steak is on the menu. Sure, the best cabs aren’t cheap. But then, you get what you pay for—most of the time. Two solid and affordable options are Tom Gore Cabernet Sauvignon ($14, totalwine.com) and Rodney Strong Alexander Valley Estate Cabernet ($20, totalwine.com). Two Cabs that are worth shelling out for are TR Passalacqua Cabernet Sauvignon ($58, passalacquawinery.com) and Freemark Abbey Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($48, freemarkabbey.com).