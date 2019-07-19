Malbec

Full-bodied, dark, and just a little smoky, Argentinian malbec is a primo pairing for both lean and fatty cuts of beef. A lot of wine drinkers have caught on to Malbec’s charms, and so prices aren’t as stupid low as they once were. But Malbec is still a great value compared to many popular steak-friendly reds. Look for Zuccardi Q Malbec ($18, binnys.com) or Tapiz Alta Collection Malbec ($17, binnys.com). For a step up, Zuccardi recommends his winery’s José Zuccardi Malbec ($47, wine.com), which he says will go especially well with leaner cuts.