The Best Seasonal Beers to Drink This Fall That Aren’t Pumpkin

1. Sierra Nevada 2019 Oktoberfest Get It

Didn’t make it to Munich to celebrate Oktoberfest this year? Sierra Nevada’s newest release will help transform your backyard into a German beer garden. “I always look forward to Sierra Nevada’s annual Oktoberfest collaboration with a venerable German brewery,” says Joshua M. Bernstein, journalist and author of Drink Better Beer. “This year’s festbier, brewed with Bitburger, is richly malty and totally refreshing, a great companion as warm days turn to cool nights.”

[$9.49; totalwine.com]