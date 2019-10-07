The Best Seasonal Beers to Drink This Fall That Aren’t Pumpkin

10. Rogue Brewing Hazelnut Brown Nectar Get It

This award-winning beer from Rogue Brewing has quickly become a seasonal classic, garnering a legion of loyal fans all over the globe. Hailing from the hazelnut capital of the United States, this Oregon brown ale presents a nutty twist on the lauded European style. Deep golden-brown in color, it features a robust, lightly smoked flavor that calls to mind day-old bonfire. Expect sweet and spicy notes and a rich malty finish that will leave you craving more. Even better, the hazelnut-forward brew is available year-round and also serves as a phenomenal segue into the holiday season.

[$11.99; totalwine.com]