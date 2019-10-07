The Best Seasonal Beers to Drink This Fall That Aren’t Pumpkin

3. Bell’s Brewery Double Two Hearted IPA Get It

“We start to see heavier and richer malt profiles this time of year, which is a classic indicator of fall,” says Mike Potter, founder of Black Brew Culture and Fresh Fest Beer Fest. “With twice the Centennial hops, Bell’s Double Two Hearted is everything I like about the award-winning original―times two.” So what does it taste like? “Intense pine and citrus notes, a resinous hop aroma, and bold tropical finish. I’m hoping this becomes a year-round addition to the Bell’s lineup.”

[$7.99; drizly.com]