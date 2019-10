4. Allagash Brewing Saison Get It

“Although not traditionally a fall beer, saisons are a favorite of mine during this season, too,” says Cat Wolinski, associate editor of VinePair. “The spicy, peppery, fruity notes from the Belgian yeast are beautiful in the fall, whether paired with a meal or sipped solo. The classic is Saison Dupont from Belgium, but a growing handful of U.S. breweries like Allagash rival that quality and are widely available,” adds Wolinski.

