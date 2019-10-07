The Best Seasonal Beers to Drink This Fall That Aren’t Pumpkin

5. Budweiser Reserve Black Lager Get It

Budweiser recently announced the launch of Budweiser Reserve Black Lager—a limited-supply collaboration with Jim Beam Bourbon that boasts an ABV of 7.1 percent (the highest in the brand’s entire portfolio). “For the second collaboration between Bud and Beam, we wanted to brew something unique that would excite both beer lovers and bourbon aficionados,” says Ricardo Marques, vice president of marketing core and value brands at Anheuser-Busch. To accomplish the oaky aroma and bold coffee and chocolate notes, the beer is aged in six-year Jim Beam bourbon barrel staves that lend a deep auburn color and delicious, smooth finish that’s perfect for the season.

