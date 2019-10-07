The Best Seasonal Beers to Drink This Fall That Aren’t Pumpkin

6. Helles Schlenkerla Lager Get It

Looking for something on the lighter side that you can sip practically all day? Consider picking up this lightly smoked pale lager. “Of late, I’ve been crushing Schlenkerla Helles, a crisp German lager with just the right wisp of smokiness to keep me company while I sit by a campfire, or maybe snack on some bratwurst blistered on the grill,” says Bernstein. It’s brewed with the best Bavarian aroma hops sourced around Nürnberg, Germany; and lagered in century-old caves underneath the historic Schlenkerla brewery, imparting a truly one-of-a-kind take on this staple style.

[$4.99; totalwine.com]