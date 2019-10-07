The Best Seasonal Beers to Drink This Fall That Aren’t Pumpkin

7. Boulevard Brewing’s Whiskey Barrel Stout Get It

“I always tend to ring in stout season a little early, and I’m really digging Boulevard Brewing’s Whiskey Barrel Stout,” says Potter. Founded back in 1989, Boulevard Brewing has grown to become one of the biggest specialty brewers in the Midwest. “Robust flavors of vanilla, espresso, whiskey, and chocolate are balanced by hints of date and raisin, with just enough hops to round it all out.” The majority of the imperial stout is aged in both first- and second-use whiskey casks, lending to its remarkably smooth finish in spite of its high ABV.

[$15.99; totalwine.com]