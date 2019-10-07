The Best Seasonal Beers to Drink This Fall That Aren’t Pumpkin

8. Harpoon Flannel Friday Get It

Everyone knows that flannel is a quintessential part of the unofficial fall uniform, so it’s no surprise that the print inspired its very own autumn-themed brew. Boston’s beloved Harpoon Brewery created this Hoppy Amber Ale as a tribute to the autumnal season. Flannel Friday is a medium-bodied, easy-drinking brew that’s malty, hoppy, and downright delicious. Expect notes of refreshing citrus, crisp pine, and subtle hints of the tropical fruits reminiscent of long-gone summer afternoons.

[$8.99; totalwine.com]