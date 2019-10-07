The Best Seasonal Beers to Drink This Fall That Aren’t Pumpkin

9. Jack’s Abby Copper Legend Octoberfest Get It

“Fall is the time to get excited for Oktoberfest beers! These slightly malty, balanced, bready brews are something I look forward to every year,” says Wolinski. “My current favorite is Jack’s Abby Copper Legend Octoberfest. Fresh grains, toast, and a touch of sweetness—I could drink this all day.” Needless to say, this legendary lager pairs perfectly with brisk nights and autumn’s changing leaves. Enjoy it even after Oktoberfest comes to an end.

[$10.99; totalwine.com]