The Best Whiskey of 2020 Is a Beloved 15-Year-Old Single Malt

The best whiskey of 2020 has been crowned by the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and the newly elected winner is GlenDronach Revival 15 Single Malt Scotch.

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition announced the best in show winners this week for categories including whiskey, brandy, liqueur, and aged and unaged white spirits.

GlenDronach 15 is one of our favorite whiskeys—since its re-release in 2018 it has continued to garner praise and affection from the whiskey community. It’s a delicious, and affordable bottle—a $90 sherry bomb with complexity, lush mouthfeel, and a chill-inducing, pleasant finish.

Here’s what we said about it two years ago: “The short stills of the distillery make it an oily, viscous whisky from day one, and the time in sherry casks has left 15 Revival surprisingly dry and nutty, though still fortified with those fruit and candy notes. It’s like a perfect piece of highland cake: sticky toffee pudding, with a light orange glaze. It’s rich and earthy, but with just the right amount of sweetness.”

The SFWSC is among the most rigorous tasting panel programs in the world, and their recommendations and awards are the results of blind tastings conducted by dozens of experts from bartending, sales, and media professionals. We got an exclusive look behind the curtain at the competition in 2018.

Scotch is returning to the top of the whiskey category after a year of bourbon domination; in 2019 the competition crowned Henry McKenna 10-Year Single Barrel the best in show.

The SFWSC gives out medals and accolades beyond best in show. Some of this year’s whiskey highlights include Woodinville Straight Bourbon, for Best Straight Bourbon; Davidson Reserve Tennessee Straight Sour Mash Whiskey, for Best Tennessee Whiskey; Catskill Provisions New York Honey Rye Whiskey, for Best Flavored Whiskey; Aberlour A’bunadh Single Malt Scotch, for Best Single Malt Scotch without an Age Statement; and Baker’s Single Barrel Bourbon, for Best Single Barrel Bourbon.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!