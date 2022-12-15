The Bushmills Holiday Sweater Bundle is a Fantastic Gift This Season

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Still out there looking for a great gift for someone? Or are you done shopping and want to treat yourself to a fun little treat? Then you need to head on over to Reserve Bar and pick up the Bushmills Prohibition Recipe + Peaky Blinders Holiday Sweater Bundle right now. We got one ourselves and it is an amazing little bundle that fills any home with Christmas Cheer.

The first great thing about the Bushmills Prohibition Recipe + Peaky Blinders Holiday Sweater Bundle is that you can an amazing holiday sweater with it. For anyone looking to go to a themed holiday party this year, this Bushmills and Peaky Blinders themed Christmas Sweater is a stylish and comfortable delight that will stand out from the pack.

The second great thing about the Bushmills Prohibition Recipe + Peaky Blinders Holiday Sweater Bundle is that you can have an amazing bottle of Irish Whiskey. This Prohibition Recipe Irish Whiskey is inspired by the hit show Peaky Blinders. Made with no chill filtration and much higher alcohol content in bourbon barrels like in the old days, this bottle is a real delight.

Having tried out this bundle ourselves, we can say from experience that each item is an absolute winner that is perfect for the holiday season. That sweater is so damn cozy, becoming a fast favorite despite the dearth of ugly Christmas sweater parties in our life. And that bottle of Irish Whiskey packs quite the delicious wallop, jumping to the top of the heap in any home bar.

This Bushmills Prohibition Recipe + Peaky Blinders Holiday Sweater Bundle is not gonna be around forever. Not just because they are sure to sell out fast, but because it’s a limited edition set and you won’t want to miss out on it. So get one as a gift for a loved one and get one for yourself. We all deserve such cheer at the end of the year.

Get It: Pick up the Bushmills Prohibition Recipe + Peaky Blinders Holiday Sweater Bundle ($70) at Reserve Bar

