The Future of Scotch Whisky With Stephanie Macleod

This article was published in partnership with Dewar’s

If you’ve ever wondered how one becomes a master blender at one of the world’s most storied distilleries—there’s no clear-cut answer, especially today. Quiz your local master distiller about their career path and it’s likely zig-zagged among fields. It makes sense considering most kids don’t grow up aspiring to break into the spirits industry. That usually comes later in life thanks to a flash of inspiration.

For Stephanie Macleod, the award-winning master distiller of Dewar’s, a career in whisky didn’t occur to her until she graduated from university.

“What first caught my attention was the chemical and sensory side of it,” says Macleod. “I’m a scientist by background and graduated from the University of Strathclyde in Food Science. At that stage in my life, I had no understanding of whisky and it didn’t seem relevant to me. However, when I started to work with it and understand the subtle nuances and the impact of distillation and maturation on the flavor profile, I was hooked and knew the whisky industry was where I wanted to be.”

Fresh Eyes at a Historic Distillery

Rather than delve right into the world of distilling, Macleod took the educational approach, returning to her university to deepen her understanding of the science behind whisky, including the maturation of Scotch whisky “from a sensory and chemical point of view.” Today, all of that schooling is coming in handy as she holds the reins of a 176-year-old Scotch whisky distillery.

Since taking hold of the illustrious title in 2006, Macleod has gone on to bust misconceptions about women not just fitting in but thriving in a once male-dominated industry. In fact, she’s taken home numerous accolades, including four consecutive years holding the title of Master Blender of the Year.