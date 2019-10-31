1. Marin KombuchaGet Info
Marin Kombucha prides itself on being both an open book in its process and product. Sugar content tops out at only 4 g per serving. The creator has a background in chemistry, so the brand has its own unique fermentation process. No sugars or sweeteners are added post-fermentation (which is why several other brands have such high sugar contents).
Flavor to try: Apple Juniper
Stats per bottle:
- Contains over a billion live cultures
- 60 calories
- 8 g sugar
- 6–8 mg caffeine
- Certified organic
- No artificial ingredients or preservatives
