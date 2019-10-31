Food & Drink

The Healthiest Low-sugar Kombuchas on the Market

Apple Juniper brew from Marin Kombucha
5
Apple Juniper brew from Marin Kombucha

1. Marin Kombucha

Get Info

Marin Kombucha prides itself on being both an open book in its process and product. Sugar content tops out at only 4 g per serving. The creator has a background in chemistry, so the brand has its own unique fermentation process. No sugars or sweeteners are added post-fermentation (which is why several other brands have such high sugar contents).

Flavor to try: Apple Juniper

Stats per bottle: 

  • Contains over a billion live cultures  
  • 60 calories  
  • 8 g sugar
  • 6–8 mg caffeine  
  • Certified organic
  • No artificial ingredients or preservatives

 

