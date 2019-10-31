1. Marin Kombucha Get Info

Marin Kombucha prides itself on being both an open book in its process and product. Sugar content tops out at only 4 g per serving. The creator has a background in chemistry, so the brand has its own unique fermentation process. No sugars or sweeteners are added post-fermentation (which is why several other brands have such high sugar contents).

Flavor to try: Apple Juniper

Stats per bottle:

Contains over a billion live cultures

60 calories

8 g sugar

6–8 mg caffeine

Certified organic

No artificial ingredients or preservatives

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!