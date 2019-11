2. Brew Dr. Kombucha Get Info

Dr. Brew is a 100 percent raw kombucha with simple ingredients and herbal flavorings. They’re lower in sugar and offer a variety of unique flavors.

Flavor to try: Clear Mind (rosemary, mint, sage, green tea)

Stats per bottle:

Billions of live cultures

50 calories

10 g sugar

15 mg caffeine

Certified organic

No artificial ingredients or preservatives

