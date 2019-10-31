3. Health-Ade Kombucha Get Info

Health-Ade stops at nothing to brew the best-tasting, highest-quality kombucha around. They ferment their brew in 2.5-gallon glass jars to maintain the integrity of the flavors—derived from high-quality ingredients like cold-pressed juice—and keep any metal or plastic from leaching in. This artisanal process results in a delicious, smooth, naturally low-sugar kombucha that you can feel good about drinking.

Flavor to try: Pink Lady Apple

Stats per bottle:

Contains live cultures (amount unknown)

80 calories

6 g sugar

<7 mg caffeine per serving

Certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, raw, vegan

No artificial ingredients or preservatives

