Food & Drink

The Healthiest Low-sugar Kombuchas on the Market

Humm Kombucha's Ginger Juniper brew
5
Humm Kombucha's Ginger Juniper brewCourtesy Image 3 / 5

5. Humm Kombucha

Get Info

Humm is a favorite among families, athletes, and wellness-seekers. With a variety of flavors, there’s something to satisfy every palate. We especially like that the strain of bacteria in the brand’s kombucha is a non-GMO probiotic.

Flavor to try: Ginger Juniper

Stats per bottle:

  • 2 billion live cultures  
  • 44 calories  
  • 10 g sugar  
  • 24–25 mg caffeine  
  • Certified organic
  • No artificial ingredients or preservatives

 

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink