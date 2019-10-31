5. Humm Kombucha Get Info

Humm is a favorite among families, athletes, and wellness-seekers. With a variety of flavors, there’s something to satisfy every palate. We especially like that the strain of bacteria in the brand’s kombucha is a non-GMO probiotic.

Flavor to try: Ginger Juniper

Stats per bottle:

2 billion live cultures

44 calories

10 g sugar

24–25 mg caffeine

Certified organic

No artificial ingredients or preservatives

