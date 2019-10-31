5. Humm KombuchaGet Info
Humm is a favorite among families, athletes, and wellness-seekers. With a variety of flavors, there’s something to satisfy every palate. We especially like that the strain of bacteria in the brand’s kombucha is a non-GMO probiotic.
Flavor to try: Ginger Juniper
Stats per bottle:
- 2 billion live cultures
- 44 calories
- 10 g sugar
- 24–25 mg caffeine
- Certified organic
- No artificial ingredients or preservatives
