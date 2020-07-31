The Healthiest Oils You Can Cook With

Avocado Oil

With a higher smoke point of 520°F, avocado oil is best for sautéing, grilling, roasting, and pan-searing. Its fat profile is very similar to olive oil. Since it’s harder to extract oil from avocados compared to olives, it tends to be more expensive.

Health Benefits: Avocado oil is similar in its properties to olive oil, with high amounts of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fat. Thus, avocado oil has a high antioxidant content. Its reported benefits include improved heart and skin health.

Our pick: La Tourangelle Avocado Oil

