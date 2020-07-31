The Healthiest Oils You Can Cook With

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is high in saturated fat, which is why it’s solid at room temperature. It has a somewhat low smoke point of 350°F, making it better for baking.

Health Benefits: Coconut oil is high in MCTs, a type of fat your body metabolizes differently than most others. Despite popular reports, consuming coconut oil does not help you burn more fat or provide any additional health benefits.

Our pick: Viva Naturals Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

