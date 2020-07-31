The Healthiest Oils You Can Cook With

Olive Oil

Despite common beliefs, olive oil is not always a great option for cooking as it has a lower smoke point of 325°F. A lower smoke point means that toxic fumes and free radicals are formed once the oil reaches this temperature. It’s best suited for low-temp cooking methods; use extra virgin for dressings.

Health Benefits: Olive oil is high in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants that have a number of health benefits including protection against heart disease. Olive oil also has strong anti-inflammatory properties.

Our pick: California Olive Ranch 100% California Reserve Olive Oil

