The Healthiest Oils You Can Cook With

Peanut Oil

Carrying a high smoke point, peanut oil is good for frying and high-heat cooking. It has the highest monounsaturated fat content of all the oils (remember: polyunsaturated fat, specifically omega-3 fat, is healthiest). Due to its flavor, it’s commonly used in Asian dishes.

Health Benefits: It’s a good source of vitamin E, which is said to improve immune function. Peanut oil may also help prevent heart disease and lower blood sugar levels in people with diabetes.

Our pick: La Tourangelle Roasted Peanut Oil

