The Healthiest Oils You Can Cook With

Walnut Oil

Walnut oil contains a high amount of polyunsaturated fats (including omega-3s). It shouldn’t be used for cooking due to a very low smoke point (520°F). Instead, its strong, nutty flavor is best used for soups and salads. Like avocado oil, it’s difficult to produce, making it pricier than other alternatives.

Health Benefits: Walnut oil may improve heart health, lower blood sugar, and have anti-cancer effects, according to studies. Due to its high content of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), walnut oil has been shown to boost skin health, decrease inflammation, lower blood pressure, and improve cholesterol levels.

Our pick: Erbology Organic Cold-Pressed Walnut Oil

