The Holidays are Much More Fun With a Whiskey Advent Calendar in Tow

There’s something about the holidays that can be just a little stressful. Most of the time it’s fun, spending time with loved ones and having a good time exchanging presents after a lavish meal. But getting those presents can be a challenge, as is traveling to those loved ones. Not to mention some of our loved ones can be a challenge in and of themselves.

That’s why we need to do what we can during the holiday to cut through the stress and just relax. One of the best ways to do that is with a nice drink or two. Something strong and tasty to get our defenses down. In our minds, one of the best drinks to do that is a nice glass of whiskey.

But why just get yourself a bottle of whiskey and work on that? Why not add a little fun and magic to the mix? Why not take something fun from our youths and bring it into adulthood? Because you can add a little fun to the holiday season by picking up a Whiskey Advent Calendar.

A Whiskey Advent Calendar is pretty self explanatory. Like an advent calendar, you open up the daily slot on the calendar when that day is upon you. But instead of getting candy, you get a new whiskey flavor. 24 new flavors to try out in the lead-up to Christmas. How can you go wrong with that?

Not only will you get the drink you need to cool down and go with the flow more easily, but the Whiskey Advent Calendar will also let you broaden your horizons. You might find a new favorite drink in this calendar. Chances are good that’ll happen to be honest. So why not pick one up now before the holidays are here?

Whiskey Advent Calendars are so popular that they tend to sell out pretty quickly. So to get you guys started, we are gonna lay some of our favorites out for you guys. That way you can get prepped for the holiday season way ahead of time. So scroll on down below and see what we got for you.