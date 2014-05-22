The Honey Deuce: How to Make the Grey Goose Drink That’s the Official Cocktail of the 2019 U.S. Open





Summer is getting hotter and the tennis is starting to heat up for the U.S. Open. It’s the time of year when big names like Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal come to New York City and try to claim glory by winning the final major of the year.

When you come to watch tennis under the blazing hot sun—or even during the steamy night sessions—you’re going to want to cool down with a cold drink. When you’re at the U.S. Open, there’s an iconic drink to turn to: the Honey Deuce cocktail drink from Grey Goose, which is the official cocktail of the U.S. Open.

At the U.S. Open this year, you can find the signature cocktail at the new Grey Goose Grandstand bar, which was designed to bring the French Riviera to the event, and it also will be available at over 20 concession locations throughout the U.S. Open venue, including in the Grey Goose bar in the Food Village. Along with that, the Grandstand bar will also be serving the Frozen Honey Deuce, an even colder version of the original.

The Honey Deuce is a simple but delicious recipe of Grey Goose, fresh lemonade, raspberry liqueur, and it’s topped with tennis-inspired honeydew melon balls to give it the perfect U.S. Open flavor. If you’re making it at home and can’t make it to the stadium, below we have a recipe for you to use. When you make your Honey Deuce this year, you might want to use a Limited-Edition 2019 Grey Goose U.S. Open bottle, which you can purchase at this link.

Here’s how to do it and make your own Honey Deuce at home:

What You Need:

1.5 parts Grey Goose vodka

3 parts fresh lemonade

½ part Premium Raspberry Liqueur

3 honeydew melon balls for garnish

Instructions: Chill a Collins glass by placing in the refrigerator or freezer. When properly chilled, fill with ice. Measure and add vodka to Collins glass. Top with measured amount of fresh lemonade. Measure and add raspberry liqueur. Garnish with a skewer of 1 or multiple frozen honeydew melon balls.