The Host With The Toast

Dwyane Wade
WorldRedEye.com

Dwyane Wade brought the cheer and the cheers to adoring fans at the Wine & Cheese Happy Hour presented by Carr’s Crackers sponsored by Wade Cellars.

Dwayne Wade Wade Cellars

The former NBA legend played host for the event at the 2020 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One, pouring out samples of Wade Cellars’  iconic California wines. Dwyane was also spotted wearing a handcrafted gold necklace from @ReinsteinRoss, available at https://reinsteinross.com/ 

Learn more about Wade Cellars on their Instagram page @dwadecellars or head over to https://dwadecellars.com/ to check out the amazing selection of wines guaranteed to bring the cheers at your next gathering.

