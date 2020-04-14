Ever wonder what diet doctors follow? Physicians dole out advice, but what do they do in their own lives? That’s what a survey advised by Duke University and the University of North Carolina sought to uncover when they asked 515 doctors about diets: What did they recommend for short-term weight loss and for long-term health, and how did they themselves eat?

The most popular diets doctors recommend and follow (across all three categories) was the vegetable-and-whole-grain-heavy Mediterranean diet (the same diet the U.S. News & World Report ranked No.1). For long-term health, keto fared just below vegan. Below is the breakdown of how docs feed their bodies.

