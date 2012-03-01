



If you’re trying to keep a healthier lifestyle, one thing you might do is cut down on alcohol. A study earlier this year found that giving up alcohol for a month could give you some nice health benefits like potential increases in energy and weight loss. But if beer is one of your favorite tasting drinks, it can be hard to do. Now, there’s another way around that. Heineken has launched the non-alcoholic, naturally-made Heineken 0.0, which has just 69 calories per bottle.

The drink is made with natural ingredients, giving you an option to drink alongside your healthy lunch or dinner, or during one of those moments of the day where you’ll want the taste of an ice cold beer, but can’t have the alcohol. The alcohol-free beer was crafted by Heineken’s Master Brewers by making the drink with the usual ingredients, but then removing the alcohol and keeping in the flavor that’s like the original Heineken with fruity and slightly malty flavor. (Read more on the process here.)

If you’re doing something like Dry January, or even just a dry month (which can have some major health benefits), but you don’t want to totally give up on your favorite drink, this can help you do that.

If you’re keeping healthy, have a lot to do, or need to take a ride, but you still want your favorite drink, now you can with Heineken 0.0.