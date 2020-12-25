The One Calphalon Pan You Need To Crush Your New Years Resolutions

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Before we know it, there will be a New Year in our lives. 2020 has brought a lot of wild stuff into our lives. Every New Year is always a great time to reflect and set goals for yourself to change. To grow and make for a better year than the one before. But that is going to go doubly for people now that we can put 2020 in the rearview mirror.

When people look at the New Year and start coming up with their resolutions, they usually go for physical fitness-related goals. Eating better or working out more or both. Something that will give them an endpoint they can work towards. To break them out of bad habits and make a new go of it.

But the sad truth of the matter is that most resolutions tend to go by the wayside before January is even up. This is especially true for fitness goals. It’s hard to break through the chains that bind us to old, unhealthy habits. That is why you need to find ways to simplify things and get yourself into a new routine without too much personal overhaul upfront.

Slow and steady tends to win the race. You don’t have to go completely crazy with the resolutions upfront. Going for too big a goal upfront will only set you up for failure. You’ll think it is too hard and you’ll give up. Whether it is working out for the first time or changing up how you eat.

Right now, the easiest way to start on a healthier existence is to change how you eat. We’re still gonna be stuck inside for a while so now is the best time to make the changes. No one should be going out these days, so you can start cooking at home which is almost always healthier than take out.

Whether you were a good cook before all of this or you started honing these new skills when it all started, there’s one constant for all skill levels. You need good cookware. Because good cookware is what gets you the best meals possible. All the best ingredients won’t matter much if you have a pan that doesn’t cook evenly.

With it being December and a lot of holiday shopping having been completed this month, we’ve all most likely found a lot of cookware out there. There are so many options. But few brands can top the high level of craft that is found at Calphalon.

If you want to start a New Years New You resolution with a better diet, you should head on over to Calphalon to pick up the kinda cookware you need. A good pan would make for a smart pickup. Because you can make a good, healthy meal with one pan. And for our money, one of the best at Calphalon is the Hard-Anodized Nonstick 12-Inch Everyday Pan.

What makes the Hard-Anodized Nonstick 12-Inch Everyday Pan so great? There are a few reasons for that. For one, the hard aluminum construction makes for a perfectly even cook. And it can handle high temperatures, going so high as 500 degrees Fahrenheit. That way you can use it on all kinds of cooking apparatus.

Another big element that makes the Hard-Anodized Nonstick 12-Inch Everyday Pan so great is that durable nonstick interior. That way a meal is prepped and cleaned up with ease. No mess that needs to be dealt with. This interior is also metal utensil safe so you won’t have to deal with it getting scratched up.

All of this makes for a great pan no matter the meal being made. But for a one-pan meal, it’s heavenly. Because if you’re cooking in one pan, you want it all to cook evenly. You’re going to want to cook it at a high temperature so everything is cooked up properly. And best of all, the cleanup afterward won’t be so problematic thanks to all those ingredients.

A one-pan meal is great for those looking to lose weight. For one, they’re simpler. No need to overdo it with the meal prep or the cooking process. That’ll save you time that can be spent working out. These meals tend to be healthier than most others. And this way you can portion control. Even if it’s healthier, it all goes out the window if you eat too much.

Going for one-pan meals is a great way to get started on a healthier life. It’s not too big a change but it will show results. And you can make some great one-pan meals with the Hard-Anodized Nonstick 12-Inch Everyday Pan from Calphalon. So pick one up now to get started in the New Year with all the help you could use.

