Got a Scotch lover in your life? Sure, you could buy them some rando bottle of Scotch. It’s a gift that’s always appreciated. But if you really, truly want to show them how special they are, you can’t go wrong with the Ultimate Johnnie Walker Scotch Collection. It’s the perfect gift for any Scotch lover. And right now, it’s on sale at Touch of Modern for $450.

Six 750mL bottles of Johnnie Walker, considered by many to be the world’s finest Scotch, for less than five hundred bucks? That works out to just $75 per bottle. When you consider what’s included, that’s a heckuva deal.

We admit it: Red Label is a pretty basic Scotch that doesn’t cost $75. And $75 for a bottle of Black Label, while a very, very good Scotch, is rather high. But factoring in the cost of 750mL bottles of Double Black, Gold, Platinum, and Blue Label Johnnie Walkers? All of those bottles cost over $100 a la carte. Some, far more. So you’re really getting a deal. Normally priced at $500, right now you can save fifty bucks on this collection of six whiskeys from Touch of Modern.

We can’t think of a Scotch lover in the world who wouldn’t love to get this set. It’ll make a perfect gift for Valentine’s Day, a birthday, Father’s Day—any day a Scotch lover gets this set will be a great day, really. And with this deal, the smart move is to buy it now and stash it for that special occasion.

The Perfect Gift for the Scotch Lover

Johnnie Walker is the world’s best-selling Scotch whiskey brand. This Collection ($450; was $500) includes six award-winning whiskeys: Red Label, Black Label, Double Black, Gold Label Reserve, 18-year Platinum Label, and the revered, ultra-exclusive Blue Label. If all those colors and labels sound convoluted to you, trust us—the Scotch lover in your life will appreciate the distinctions between each.

Before you pull the trigger on this thoughtful, fun gift, we need to point out some of the intricacies of ordering liquor by mail:

Booze is only eligible for Ground shipping; expedited delivery is not available

Alcohol cannot be delivered to a PO Box

Someone 21 or older must sign for the delivery

Some state laws prohibit alcohol delivery by mail

So no matter the Scotch lover in your life, order this amazing collection of Johnnie Walker Scotch Whiskeys. Even if you have to hide it till Father’s Day, it’s the thought that counts.

Get It: Pick up the Ultimate Johnnie Walker Scotch Collection ($450; was $500) at Touch of Modern

