The Perfect Gift? Whiskey Glasses for Valentine’s Day

The Big Day is coming up fast. If you’re looking for the perfect gift for the whiskey drinker in your life, how about a beautiful set of new whiskey glasses for Valentine’s Day?

Sure, you could do flowers and candy. Or perhaps something else that’s ho-hum and run-of-the-mill. But c’mon—who gets excited about a tie? Besides, Valentine’s Day gifts are always a crapshoot; at least half the time they don’t wear it and never use it. Or, worst of all, it doesn’t leave an impression.

That won’t be a problem if you give (or request) whiskey glasses for Valentine’s Day. Besides, you want a Valentine’s Day gift that’s unique and special, out-of-the-envelope clever, and one they’ll remember.

Any of the seven whiskey glasses below would be a perfect gift for Valentine’s Day. And if you’re lucky, you might even get to use them yourself.

Some are funky and cool. Some, like the Glencairn, are groundbreaking and innovative. And our favorite, the BruMate NOS’R, uses high-tech, cutting-edge technology to craft a stainless steel, vacuum-insulated tumbler that naturally keeps cool liquids cool and hot ones hot. It’s remarkable, it really works—and it’s the ideal nosing glass size and shape that’s perfect for whiskey.

Most come in sets of two or four. All are high-quality and come from trustworthy manufacturers and retailers. And all would make a thoughtful Valentine’s Day Gift that they’ll remember, use, and appreciate.

So check out our list of great whiskey glasses for Valentine’s Day below. They’re the perfect gift.

