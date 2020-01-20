The Perfect Gift? Whiskey Glasses for Valentine’s Day

Aged & Ore – The Duo Glass GET IT!

This unique bell-shaped cocktail glass is designed to give better aromatics and ethanol aeration than traditional whiskey glasses. Vacuum insulation helps keep your drink at the perfect temperature for hours on end. Two silicone ice cube molds make smooth ice spheres. Comes in a set of two; pick up a set of four ($72) and save.

Get It: Pick up Aged & Ore – The Duo Glass ($48) at Amazon

