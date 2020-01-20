The Perfect Gift? Whiskey Glasses for Valentine’s Day

BrüMate makes some of the best high-tech koozies and drinkware you can buy, and their NOS’R is truly unique. It keeps your whiskey naturally cool up to 20x longer than glass, thanks to vacuum-insulated, double-walled stainless steel construction. It’s shatter-proof and rust-resistant, so it’s ideal for camping trips or beach vacations. And it’s available in sleek black or rustic walnut finishes.

Get It: Pick up the BrüMate NOS’R ($25 each) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!