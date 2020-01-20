Food & Drink

The Perfect Gift? Whiskey Glasses for Valentine’s Day

whiskey glasses valentines
7
Amazon 7 / 7

Mofado Heavy-based 12oz. Whiskey Glasses

GET IT!

Hand-blown from ultra-clear, lead-free crystal, each glass weighs over a pound. So it’s quality you can feel each time you lift it to your lips. At 12 ounces, they’re oversized; most cocktail glasses top out at 10 oz. A set of two, attractively packaged in a gift box.

Get It: Pick up Mofado 12oz. Whiskey Glasses ($25) at Amazon

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink