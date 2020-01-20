The Perfect Gift? Whiskey Glasses for Valentine’s Day

Mofado Heavy-based 12oz. Whiskey Glasses GET IT!

Hand-blown from ultra-clear, lead-free crystal, each glass weighs over a pound. So it’s quality you can feel each time you lift it to your lips. At 12 ounces, they’re oversized; most cocktail glasses top out at 10 oz. A set of two, attractively packaged in a gift box.

Get It: Pick up Mofado 12oz. Whiskey Glasses ($25) at Amazon

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!