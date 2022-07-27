The Perfect Summer Whiskey Cocktail Does Exist

This article was produced in partnership with Pendleton® Whisky

If you’re a whiskey buff, but relegate the spirit to the cooler months, you’re missing out. There are plenty of summer cocktails for whiskey purists, but our favorite is a riff on the classic Moscow mule.

It’s called “Mule 6” and it’s got military roots. Mike Sarraille—retired US Navy SEAL Officer and host of Men’s Journal‘s Everyday Warrior podcast—teamed up with mixologist Kyle Petrick at the Whiskey Tango Foxtrot bar in Austin, Texas, to come up with the libation.

The name of the drink is a unique salute to our nation’s military. “When you place a ‘6’ behind the call sign, that means you’re the commander of that unit,” says Sarraille. “So, if [someone] got on the phone and said, “This is ‘Mule 6’—you’d know you were talking to the commander.”

Inspired by the bravery and leadership of the United States military, the “Mule 6” is made with Pendleton Whisky’s annual Limited Edition ‘We’ve Got Your 6’ Military Appreciation Bottle. It honors veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Pendleton Whisky has pledged to donate a portion from sales totaling $100,000 to the Bob Woodruff Foundation to help create healthy, positive futures for service members, veterans, and their families.

The cocktail is refreshing yet bold, comprising simple syrup, lime juice, and ginger beer. Pendleton’s oak barrel-aged whisky adds a distinctively smooth, rich flavor.

To learn more about “Mule 6”, watch the full video above. Once you’re ready to stir one up for yourself, grab a Pendleton Whisky Military Appreciation bottle and get mixing.

How to Make the “Mule 6” Cocktail

Ingredients

1.5 ounces Pendleton Whisky

Dash simple syrup

Dash lime juice

Top off with ginger beer

Garnish: lime wedge

Instructions

Fill rocks glass with ice. Add all ingredients except ginger beer and lime. Stir to mix, then top off with ginger beer and garnish with lime wedge.

