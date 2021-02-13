We know you know sriracha—and its benefits as an addition to pretty much any and every dish this side of ice cream. It turns basic eggs into breakfast with a kick, a reheated pizza slice into a snack with pizazz. Heck, even Rogue Ales crafted the Rogue Sriracha Hot Stout to give beer lovers something sudsy-delicious with a bump on the back end. If you’re the type to take familiar fare and put a little spin on it, keep reading; we’re giving meatballs a well-deserved flavor boost. We’re making sriracha meatballs stuffed with mozzarella.

Serve these meatballs with pasta, veggies, or just eat ‘em by themselves. Be sure to make extra because you’re going to want to have some leftovers.

How to Make Quarter-Pound Sriracha Meatballs

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!