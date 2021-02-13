Food & Drink

How to Make Quarter-Pound Sriracha Meatballs

sriracha meatballs
Erin McGrady

We know you know sriracha—and its benefits as an addition to pretty much any and every dish this side of ice cream. It turns basic eggs into breakfast with a kick, a reheated pizza slice into a snack with pizazz. Heck, even Rogue Ales crafted the Rogue Sriracha Hot Stout to give beer lovers something sudsy-delicious with a bump on the back end. If you’re the type to take familiar fare and put a little spin on it, keep reading; we’re giving meatballs a well-deserved flavor boost. We’re making sriracha meatballs stuffed with mozzarella.

 

 

Serve these meatballs with pasta, veggies, or just eat ‘em by themselves. Be sure to make extra because you’re going to want to have some leftovers.

Chili Con Carne Instant Pot Recipe

25 Instant Pot Recipes That Make Meal Prep Suck Less

Read article
sriracha meatballs
Erin McGrady
sriracha meatballs
Erin McGrady
sriracha meatballs
Erin McGrady
sriracha meatballs
Erin McGrady

How to Make Quarter-Pound Sriracha Meatballs

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Prep time

15 minutes min.

Cook time

40 minutes min.

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ cups torn bread (2 slices of stale sourdough)
  • ½ cup whole milk
  • ½ an onion
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 lb ground beef (we used 80/20)
  • ¼ cup parsley
  • ¼ cup grated pecorino cheese
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 2 ½ tsp sriracha
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 4 1-inch cubes of mozzarella
  • 3 cups tomato sauce (a 24-ounce jar)

How to make it

Preheat oven to 400°F.
Pour milk over the bread in a bowl so bread absorbs the milk. In a separate bowl, mix onion, egg, beef, parsley, cheese, garlic, sriracha, salt, and Worcestershire sauce together. Gently fold in the bread and milk mixture. Don’t overmix.
Divide the mixture into four parts (¼ pound each) and form each one into a meatball. Depress a cube of mozzarella into the center of each meatball, then cover up.
Space meatballs on a greased baking sheet so they do not touch. Bake meatballs for 30 minutes.
While meatballs are cooking, simmer tomato sauce. Once meatballs are cooked, place in simmering tomato sauce for 10 minutes. Add a little extra cheese to the top. Serve.
More from Food & Drink