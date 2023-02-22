The Rambler 10 Oz Lowball From YETI is a Must Own

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The winter isn’t just over yet, but the end is nearer than you think. Soon enough, it’s gonna start getting warmer. Which means you can start planning trips in the woods again. Going camping and hiking and whatnot. If you’re the outdoorsy type, you might wanna grab the Rambler 10 Oz Lowball from YETI to accompany you on said trips.

When you go out camping, you are gonna find yourself with some downtime. Kicking it around the fire, making some food on an open flame like it’s the old days. And there’s no better way to enjoy that fresh meal with a stiff drink. A stiff drink that’ll stay nice and cool thanks to the Rambler 10 Oz Lowball.

As per usual, YETI has knocked it out of the park with an amazingly insulated piece of drinkware. A smaller one like the Rambler 10 Oz Lowball doesn’t lose any of that insulated power. Stainless steel with a double wall vacuum insulated design means that your drink of choice will stay at the proper temp for much longer than it would in other similar-to-go cups.

An added benefit to this is that it is stackable. You can bring a bunch of them without taking up much space in the bag. They’re very durable, so you don’t gotta worry about them in the elements. And it comes with a lid that you can slide open to drink from. Or you can just drink from it without the top on. Whatever works for you.

Even if you’re not the biggest outdoorsy type, the Rambler 10 Oz Lowball is a good pickup. You can enjoy any drink a lot more when it’s coming out of this cup. So if you want that favorite drink of yours to stay as warm/cold as it was when you poured it, go to YETI right now and pick one up. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Rambler 10 Oz Lowball ($20) at YETI

Get it!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

The Men’s Journal Valentine’s Day Gift Guide 2023

Men’s Journal Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

Men’s Journal Picks: Gifts for Him

Men’s Journal Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Women 2022

The Best Splurge Worthy Fitness Gifts Guide 2022

Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Single Men 2022

Gift Guide For Dad’s, Granddad’s, and Husbands 2022

MJ Gift Guide for Moms, Wife’s, and Grandmothers 2022

Men’s Journal Apparel Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Outdoor Enthusiast Gift Guide 2022

Wellness Gifts For Health Conscious Men Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Sentimental Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Fitness Gift Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Last Minute Gift Guide 2022

The Men’s Journal Video Game Gift Guide 2022