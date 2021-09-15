The Simple Way New Dads Are Ordering Baby Food

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Welcoming a new baby into the world is one of the most monumental occasions in any man’s life. The experience is transformative in every sense of the word.

For many of us, becoming a parent is magical and thrilling. On the flip side, however, it can sometimes be exhausting and stressful. For dads and moms alike, taking care of an infant is a full-time job.

When childcare begins to overwhelm every aspect of your life, finding those little moments of respite becomes crucial to your own sanity. Even the chance to take ten minutes to sit down and recharge can be a game-changer.

If the thought of a few extra moments of free time appeals to you, we have some great news: there’s a simple new way dads are ordering baby food—it’s called Yumi and it’s the ultimate parenting hack.

The goal behind Yumi is simple: to offer parents a nutritional, organic, freshly-made baby food option that can be delivered to their front door each week. Once you subscribe to Yumi, you’ll never have to worry about running out to the store to stock up on baby food again. Instead, use that time to rest and spend time with your child.

What elevates Yumi above its competitors is their dedication to freshness and nutrition. Yumi is the first company to sign the Baby Food Safety Act, which advocates for tighter regulation around heavy metals in baby food. Yumi is also the recipient of the Clean Label Project Purity Award, which is an independent third-party expert that tests products for over 400 toxins, including heavy metals. While other brands may offer delivery services, most offer products that are heavily processed or packed with preservatives to ensure a long shelf-life. Oftentimes, the food is older than your baby. Yumi is different—their meals are freshly prepared.

In this way, Yumi supports the health and well-being of both children and parents. You get to feed your kid healthy, nutrient-dense food while giving yourself a bit of extra time to relax and recharge.

Yumi is the First Company to Sign the Baby Food Safety Act

Yumi is not only committed to your family, they are committed to enforcing stricter standards in the baby food industry. Spurred by a recent Congressional Subcommittee report alleging ‘dangerous’ levels of lead, mercury, cadmium, and arsenic in baby foods, Yumi is the first company to sign the Baby Food Safety Act of 2021 which sets maximum levels for inorganic heavy metals.

Urging other brands to back the bill, the company says the standards are challenging but feasible. According to the company COO, the lack of federal guidelines means that companies must take individual, aggressive measures to ensure baby food safety. From the start, Yumi has avoided rice in their baby food products, as rice is extremely effective at pulling arsenic from soil. A leader in the food industry, the brand also accesses federal soil reports, works with trusted growers, and uses ingredients known to block the absorption of heavy metals.

Yumi is committed to more than just talk. Yumi is a company you can trust.

In Just a Few Simple Steps, You Can Get Fresh Baby Food Delivered Every Week

So, Yumi sends freshly-made, nutrient-rich, clean baby food straight to your front door every week? There has to be a catch, right?

Well, not really. It’s just that simple. In just a few simple steps, Yumi can make it happen.

First things first, you’ll need to visit Yumi’s website. There, you’ll find a ton of nutritional information and science-backed evidence about their baby food blends. They’re completely transparent about everything that goes into their meals—just another reason to love this brand.

When you’re ready to give Yumi a shot, it’s time to select a plan. Yumi provides several options, each tailored to the different stages of babies’ lives.

Better yet, Yumi makes it easy to figure out which plan is best for you. Just enter your baby’s birthday, and they offer a recommendation for both the type and quantity of meals you’re likely to need each day. Their team of nutritional experts does the research heavy-lifting, so you don’t have to.

Once you select your plan and place your order, that’s it! You’ll start receiving your custom order every week and also get content paired to your child’s development. No more googling; it’s that simple. No more stress about buying baby food. Your baby (and their mom) will love you for it.

And, if the plan you select doesn’t work out, no worries—customers can change or cancel their weekly order at almost any time.

Subscribe to Yumi today—it’s a real game-changer.

Why Yumi Is Worth Every Penny

Having fresh, organic food delivered for their baby seems like any dad’s ultimate dream. What else could you want?

There is one factor in all of this that may be holding you back: the price. There’s no denying that Yumi is on the pricier side when it comes to baby food. Surely, most store-bought baby foods are much cheaper. They also last for ages.

So, why not stockpile a hefty supply of traditional baby food and call it a day?

The answer to that question is simple—you want to give your baby the very best. In this case, that would be Yumi. If you look at the nutrition label, you’ll also notice that you’re getting way more vitamins and minerals with Yumi meals and snacks versus the competition. You also get to expose your kids to so many flavors — over 100 ingredients — over the course of their journey, saving you time and a long grocery bill.

This Baby Food Is Rooted In Science And Only Includes The Ingredients That You Really Want, Not The Ones You Don’t

Every meal from Yumi has been specifically formulated to support healthy growth and development for babies at each stage of their infanthood. Better yet, every recipe is rooted in science.

The co-founders of Yumi collaborated with a team of five health and medical advisors to ensure that their food is as nutritional and beneficial to babies as possible.

As such, Yumi avoids all of the potentially harmful ingredients that many generic brands include, like gluten, dairy, preservatives, added sugars, and GMOs. They also exclude the “Big 8” allergens from all of their products—this means no milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, crustacean shellfish, wheat, or soy.

Moreover, as we’ve mentioned, Yumi meals are organic certified. Their ingredients come from trusted, USDA Certified Organic farms.

Finally, their food is never fortified. In other words, they don’t add any additional nutrients that do not appear naturally in their ingredients.

Sure, this all sounds great—but is it worth the extra cost? We think so.

You see, nutrition is absolutely vital in the first 1,000 days of a child’s life. What your child consumes during this time period directly supports the development of their brain, body, metabolism, and immune system. In fact, 60% of a baby’s caloric intake contributes to brain development alone.

Indeed, feeding your child healthy and life-sustaining foods is one of the most crucial ways to nurture them at this age. When you choose Yumi, you will sleep soundly at night, knowing that your baby is receiving the vital nutrition they need.

With recipes rooted in real science, Yumi is here to help you support your baby’s health every step of the way. That is why, in our opinion, Yumi is worth every penny.

You’ve Never Seen Fantastic Baby Food Flavors Like These Before

Children are infamously picky eaters — and apparently taste buds are largely set in the first years of life. Many young kids will flat out refuse to eat foods like vegetables and fruit, opting instead for “kids menu” favorites, like mac and cheese or chicken nuggets. Of course, such a diet really isn’t sustainable—we all need to get our vitamins and minerals somehow.

This is an age-old problem for many parents, and one that we often imagine to be unavoidable. Try as you might, you just can’t force someone to like broccoli, right? Everyone has their likes and dislikes, and we just have to accept that.

Well… maybe not. What you feed your child as an infant and toddler may actually impact their future taste preferences. Exposing your baby to a wide variety of flavors, foods, and textures helps them to develop a more complex taste palette.

Yumi is keenly aware of this fact, and they have developed a system to help you introduce your baby to plenty of delicious, nutritious ingredients.

Yumi’s Menu Keeps It Interesting and Healthy

Their menu is full of interesting, unusual flavors, as well as many of the classics. You’ll find yourself snacking on their blends, finger foods, and snacks. For the most adventurous kids, Yumi even offers a Chef’s Series with tons of mature, mouthwatering meals, each developed by high-profile chefs and restaurateurs.

Right now, the meals in this collection include Polenta Mushroom Bolognese, Pat Juk, Sweet Potato Cheesecake, Sweet Potato Bites, and Broccoli Lentil Bites. With flavors like these, your baby may just be eating better than you.

If you want your child to experience all the best flavors Yumi has to offer, there are several plans for that. The Milestone Plan, for example, lets you expose your baby to over 100 different flavors, each one tailored to your baby’s specific developmental needs.

No matter which plan you choose, just know that you get to specify which meals you want to receive on a week-to-week basis. So, if your kid just refuses to eat a certain food, it’s no big deal—you can swap it out for something else. You can also pause your plan anytime.

With any luck, if you give your baby Yumi now, they might just turn into a fruit-and-vegetable lover somewhere down the line. No picky eaters in your house!

To check out all of Yumi’s fascinating flavors and more, visit their online store.

Yumi: The Takeaway

Being a dad isn’t always easy, whether you’re a first-time father or seasoned veteran. Taking care of a young child certainly has its ups and downs.

As a father, the best way to support your children is to give them the tools they need to survive and thrive. That includes feeding them a nutritional, wholesome diet to support healthy development.

Yumi is here to make your job just a little bit easier. Their freshly-made meals will help you give your child everything they need to grow up healthy and strong. Plus, getting those meals delivered gives you and your partner just a little more time to rest and recharge each day.

Order Yumi today. It’s worth it—we promise.

