Hammock-strung, rum-stocked, and only a lime’s throw from the water, beach bars are to summer what roaring fires are to winter—the best places to have an unhurried drink.

Unfortunately, finding a good one can be tough. For every authentic outpost, there are a dozen dives decked out in flotation devices, tiki torches, and pun-filled, wall-mounted menus. Avoid all that spring break nonsense.

From an island in Lake Superior to the wilds of the Eastern Caribbean, we’ve unearthed North America’s 24 best beach bars around. These are the hidden gems worth visiting.