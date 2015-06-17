Overlooking the lapping waves from its dilapidated stilt frame, Basil Charles’ legendary Mustique bar is the quintessential Caribbean experience. Sway to steel drum or DJ music while eyeing the yachts of billionaires anchored out in the harbor. In business for over 35 years, the bar has served just about every rock star you can name. Mick Jagger has a house down the street, so keep an eye out.

Feet from the water: 0 feet

The regulars: Kate Moss, Kate Middleton, the Beckhams, and anyone else you’ve read sensational coverage about in The Sun

What to order: Rum Punch