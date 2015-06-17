Food & Drink

The 24 Best Beach Bars in North America

Cape Cod’s most beloved beach bar—locals call it the “Combah” is a Wellfleet dune-topper housed in a former lifeguard station on the Atlantic side of the northern side of the peninsula. There’s an indoor and outdoor bar, and while the parking lot mostly blocks the ocean views, you’re not far from the sand. Oysters and little neck clams are shucked for the hungry masses and the cod tacos and lobster rolls go down well with cold beers and live music. Bonfires on the beach are a near nightly occurrence in the summer.

Feet from the water: 90 feet

The regulars: Beach boys, summer people, and some guy from Waltham named Sully

What to order: Goombay Smash, a mix of rums, apricot brandy, and tropical juices

