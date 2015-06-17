San Francisco’s Celia’s by the Beach is a 54-year-old institution in the city’s Outer Sunset district. Though the bar isn’t directly on the Pacific, it is only three and a half blocks away, making it the perfect pit stop for Saturday surfers looking to carb up with some great Mexican food. The atmosphere is friendly as long as you root for the Giants (free shots for home runs) and the regulars all have opinions about the waves. If you have a bit of time on your hands—and a friend to pick you up afterward—try some of the Mezcals behind the bar. They’ll chase the taste of saltwater right out of your mouth.

Feet from the water: 250 feet

The regulars: Surfers taking a break from high-powered tech jobs and Giants fans.

What to order: El Gigante Margarita, a normal marg writ large