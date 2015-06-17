Summer weekend days are when the beach party really gets going at this Catalina Island bar 26 miles and a world away from Los Angeles. The bar fronts a private cove near the casino, and you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to the French Riviera thanks to the beautiful people kicking back on chaises in the sand. Things can get pretty rowdy during the weekend afternoons, but off-season and weekdays see a far mellower scene. “It’s a hotspot for locals and weekenders on the island,” says Ben Villalobos, the bar’s F&B director. “The crowd comes out for the specialty cocktails.”

Feet from the water: 30 feet

The regulars: Film publicists and yachties in boat shoes

What to order: Buffalo Milk, a mix of vodka, coffee, and banana liqueurs, and crème de cacao named in honor of the island’s non-native bison herd