Decidedly touristy but with killer views of Diamond Head Bay, this open-air Waikiki haunt spills onto a beachy lanai area on Friday through Sunday nights, when there’s live music from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. underneath the swaying palms. On Sunday afternoons Henry Kapona croons old Polynesian tunes. “The Barefoot Bar has this great classic Tiki bar vibe. The staff is genuinely friendly there—or they’re just really great at their jobs—and they mix an amazing drink at any time of day,” says travel writer and Hawaii expert Pam Mandel, who swears by the “righteous Bloody Mary” for breakfast sipping.

Feet from the water: 50 feet

The regulars: Selfie-snapping couples and mid-level execs in floral shirts

What to order: The Tropical Itch, a mix of curacao, vodka, rum, and passion fruit